7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Holidays Libraries

date-holidays

worldwide holidays

(ISC AND CC-BY-3.0)
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
615
45.7K
1mo ago
5.0/ 5
date-holidays-parser

parser for worldwide holidays

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
26
46.1K
1mo ago

@holiday-jp/holiday_jp

Japanese holiday.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
56
8.2K
4d ago
moment-holiday

A Moment.js plugin for handling holidays. NO LONGER MAINTAINED (DEPRECATED)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
81
7.5K
1yr ago
fincal

Market holidays and trading hours.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
22
65
2yrs ago
calendario

📆 Check if a day is a workday or holiday

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
38
32
7yrs ago
holidays

Calculates holidays in a given year, currently only supports Icelandic holidays.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
3
0
9yrs ago