openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Heroku API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

heroku-client

A wrapper around the Heroku API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
4mos ago
hwc

heroku-web-client

Heroku Platform API client for Web applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
hh

hubot-heroku

A hubot library that exposes heroku commands, with focus of letting non privileged developers deploy but not run dangerous commands

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mh

machinepack-heroku

Work with the Heroku API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
hda

heroku-data-api

Heroku CLI plugin to communicate with the internal, undocummented, unstable Data APIs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago