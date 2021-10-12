Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Heroku API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
heroku-client
A wrapper around the Heroku API for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
234K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hwc
heroku-web-client
Heroku Platform API client for Web applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hh
hubot-heroku
A hubot library that exposes heroku commands, with focus of letting non privileged developers deploy but not run dangerous commands
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mh
machinepack-heroku
Work with the Heroku API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hda
heroku-data-api
Heroku CLI plugin to communicate with the internal, undocummented, unstable Data APIs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package