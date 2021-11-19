openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Heap Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mne

mnemonist

Curated collection of data structures for the JavaScript/TypeScript language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
412K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
hea

heap

A binary heap implementation in CoffeeScript/JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
hj

heap-js

Efficient Binary heap (priority queue, binary tree) data structure for JavaScript / TypeScript. Includes JavaScript methods, Python's heapq module methods, and Java's PriorityQueue methods.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
17d ago
dj

datastructures-js

🔵 data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
17d ago
bj

buckets-js

A complete, fully tested and documented data structure library written in pure JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
256
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hea

heapify

Blazing fast JavaScript priority queue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
189
Last Commit
jh

js-heap

A javascript heap implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dsj

dsjslib

A library implementing several standard data structures and utilities, in JavaScript. Its written and tested using Node.js which is the target platform.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
736
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
5yrs ago