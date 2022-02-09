Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Hash Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sh
simple-hashtable
Javascript implementation of a simple hash table data structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsh
jshashtable
Port of jshashtable as nodejs package. jshashtable is a standalone implementation of hash table in JavaScript. It associates keys with values, and allows any object to be used as the key (unlike JavaScript's built-in Object, which only allows strings as property names).
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mul
multikeymap
A multi-key hash table for JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eht
expirable-hash-table
Expirable HashTable to enable timeout-based item removal from HashTable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package