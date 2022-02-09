openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Hash Table Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sh

simple-hashtable

Javascript implementation of a simple hash table data structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
5d ago
jsh

jshashtable

Port of jshashtable as nodejs package. jshashtable is a standalone implementation of hash table in JavaScript. It associates keys with values, and allows any object to be used as the key (unlike JavaScript's built-in Object, which only allows strings as property names).

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
393
Last Commit
7yrs ago
mul

multikeymap

A multi-key hash table for JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
5yrs ago
eht

expirable-hash-table

Expirable HashTable to enable timeout-based item removal from HashTable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago