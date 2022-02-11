openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Grid Libraries

ag-grid-community

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

tui-grid

🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@carbon/grid

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-grids

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-layouts

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
cd

canvas-datagrid

Canvas based data grid web component. Capable of displaying millions of contiguous hierarchical rows and columns without paging or loading, on a single canvas element.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
mg

magic-grid

A simple, lightweight Javascript library for dynamic grid layouts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
hl

handlebars-layouts

Handlebars helpers which implement layout blocks similar to Jinja, Nunjucks (Swig), Pug (Jade), and Twig.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
77.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
et

@syncfusion/ej2-treegrid

Essential JS 2 TreeGrid Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
qtu

quill-table-ui

UI for Quill tables

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cen

centum

A hundred-based CSS flex grid system with full flexibility to customize it exactly to your needs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago