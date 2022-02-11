Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-community
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
278K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
3
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
tui-grid
🍞🔡 The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
904
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@carbon/grid
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-grids
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-layouts
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
22.4K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cd
canvas-datagrid
Canvas based data grid web component. Capable of displaying millions of contiguous hierarchical rows and columns without paging or loading, on a single canvas element.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-spreadsheet
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mg
magic-grid
A simple, lightweight Javascript library for dynamic grid layouts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hl
handlebars-layouts
Handlebars helpers which implement layout blocks similar to Jinja, Nunjucks (Swig), Pug (Jade), and Twig.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
77.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
et
@syncfusion/ej2-treegrid
Essential JS 2 TreeGrid Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qtu
quill-table-ui
UI for Quill tables
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cen
centum
A hundred-based CSS flex grid system with full flexibility to customize it exactly to your needs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
