Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Graph Structure Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ng
ngraph.graph
Graph data structure in JavaScript
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Hard to Use
dj
dsa.js
🥞Data Structures and Algorithms explained and implemented in JavaScript + eBook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
alg
algorithms
Atwood's Law applied to CS101 - Classic algorithms and data structures implemented in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
graphlib
⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A directed multi-graph library for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graph-data-structure
A graph data structure with topological sort and shortest path algorithms.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
data-structures
Fast, light and hassle-free JavaScript data structures, written in CoffeeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
147
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
graph-json
A JSON backed graph structure with advanced identification algorithms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tol
tolstoy
Ascetic graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tg
tiny-graph
Tiny graph data structure for Client or Server
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gfj
graphs-for-js
Implementations of graph data structures for JavaScript and TypeScript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package