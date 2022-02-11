openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Graph Libraries

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
cytoscape

Graph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
54.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
sig

sigma

A JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
@senx/warpview

WarpView Elements for Warp 10

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
c3

📊 A D3-based reusable chart library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

dagre-d3

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A D3-based renderer for Dagre

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
gra

graphdracula

JavaScript layout and representation of connected graphs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
spr

springy

A force directed graph layout algorithm in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
nvd3

A reusable charting library written in d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

gojs

JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
mad

madge

Create graphs from your CommonJS, AMD or ES6 module dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
3mos ago

dagre

⛔ [DEPRECATED] - Directed graph layout for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
344K
Last Commit
7mos ago

vis

⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
web

webcola

Javascript constraint-based graph layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
1yr ago

rickshaw

JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago