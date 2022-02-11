Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cytoscape
Graph theory (network) library for visualisation and analysis
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
54.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
sig
sigma
A JavaScript library aimed at visualizing graphs of thousands of nodes and edges
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@senx/warpview
WarpView Elements for Warp 10
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
603
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
c3
📊 A D3-based reusable chart library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
dagre-d3
⛔ [DEPRECATED] - A D3-based renderer for Dagre
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
gra
graphdracula
JavaScript layout and representation of connected graphs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
797
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
spr
springy
A force directed graph layout algorithm in JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nvd3
A reusable charting library written in d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
46.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gojs
JavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mad
madge
Create graphs from your CommonJS, AMD or ES6 module dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
214K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dagre
⛔ [DEPRECATED] - Directed graph layout for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
344K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
⚠️ This project is not maintained anymore! Please go to https://github.com/visjs
Save
(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
28.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webcola
Javascript constraint-based graph layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rickshaw
JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive real-time graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
