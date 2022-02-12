Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Gradient Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
postcss-minify-gradients
A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
granim
Create fluid and interactive gradient animations with this small javascript library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
expo-linear-gradient
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
grade-js
This JavaScript library produces complementary gradients generated from the top 2 dominant colours in supplied images.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fast-average-color
🍏🍊🍅 Fast Average Color
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinygradient
Fast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jcg
javascript-color-gradient
Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gradstop
JavaScript micro library to generate gradient color stops 🏳️🌈
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grapick
Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
gradient
A class for generating gradients
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
