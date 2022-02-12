openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Gradient Libraries

postcss-minify-gradients

A modular minifier, built on top of the PostCSS ecosystem.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
10.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
granim

Create fluid and interactive gradient animations with this small javascript library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
862
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

expo-linear-gradient

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
74.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
grade-js

This JavaScript library produces complementary gradients generated from the top 2 dominant colours in supplied images.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
298
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fast-average-color

🍏🍊🍅 Fast Average Color

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
18.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
tinygradient

Fast and small gradients manipulation, built on top of TinyColor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
158
Weekly Downloads
45.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
javascript-color-gradient

Lightweight JavaScript library, used to generate an array of color gradients, between start and finish colors.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
3d ago
gradstop

JavaScript micro library to generate gradient color stops 🏳️‍🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
grapick

Easy configurable gradient picker, with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gradient

A class for generating gradients

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
275
Last Commit
6yrs ago