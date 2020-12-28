Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Search API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gta
google-trends-api
An API layer on top of google trends
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
gi
google-images
Search for images using Google Images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
isg
image-search-google
NPM which will help to Search images using Google Custom Search Engine API by abstracting dirty api request work.(Repo for NPM)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
google-search
Execute a google search through it's api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mgt
mf-google-trends-api
An API layer on top of google trends
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gps
google-place-search
module for google place search api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package