6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Search API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gta

google-trends-api

An API layer on top of google trends

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
gi

google-images

Search for images using Google Images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
isg

image-search-google

NPM which will help to Search images using Google Custom Search Engine API by abstracting dirty api request work.(Repo for NPM)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gs

google-search

Execute a google search through it's api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
216
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mgt

mf-google-trends-api

An API layer on top of google trends

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
gps

google-place-search

module for google place search api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago