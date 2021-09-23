openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Places API Libraries

gpw

google-places-web

A server-side wrapper around the Google Places Javascript API for Node (server side)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
5mos ago
gpa

goog-places-api

Modern library for Google Places https://developers.google.com/places/?hl=ru

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gpb

google-places-browser

Google place API client for the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
com

complacent

Google places client for the browser with a sane API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gpj

google-places-js

Simple API client for Google Places.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago