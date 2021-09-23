Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Places API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
gpw
google-places-web
A server-side wrapper around the Google Places Javascript API for Node (server side)
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
580
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpa
goog-places-api
Modern library for Google Places https://developers.google.com/places/?hl=ru
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpb
google-places-browser
Google place API client for the browser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com
complacent
Google places client for the browser with a sane API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpj
google-places-js
Simple API client for Google Places.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
