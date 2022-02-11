openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Maps API Libraries

@googlemaps/js-api-loader

Load the Google Maps JavaScript API script dynamically.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
454K
Last Commit
3d ago
sgj

spherical-geometry-js

This library provides classes and functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from the Google Maps Javascript API v3 and tubalmartin/spherical-geometry.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
gm

google-maps

Async loader for google maps api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
67.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
gma

google-maps-api-loader

A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
lgm

load-google-maps-api

🌏 A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
33K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

snazzy-info-window

Customizable info windows using the Google Maps JavaScript API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

google-maps-api

Get up and running with the google maps API quickly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gma

gmap

Google Maps' Unofficial Url Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3yrs ago