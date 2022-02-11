Categories
8 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Maps API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
@googlemaps/js-api-loader
Load the Google Maps JavaScript API script dynamically.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
454K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
sgj
spherical-geometry-js
This library provides classes and functions for the computation of geometric data on the surface of the Earth. Code ported from the Google Maps Javascript API v3 and tubalmartin/spherical-geometry.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gm
google-maps
Async loader for google maps api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
67.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gma
google-maps-api-loader
A promise wrapper for loading the Google Maps API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lgm
load-google-maps-api
🌏 A lightweight Promise-returning helper for loading the Google Maps JavaScript API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
33K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snazzy-info-window
Customizable info windows using the Google Maps JavaScript API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-maps-api
Get up and running with the google maps API quickly
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gma
gmap
Google Maps' Unofficial Url Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
