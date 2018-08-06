Categories
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Login API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sl
social-login
Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
google-client-login
A Google client login API for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lw
login-with
Stateless login-with microservice for OAuth
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gc
goauth-cli
Dead-simple Google OAuth v2 login for the command line.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ta
typed-apis
🌌 Unified JavaScript APIs from various providers (Google OAuth, Maps; Facebook; etc.)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
