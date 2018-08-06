openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Login API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sl

social-login

Passportjs too complicated to integrate? Social-Login wraps Passportjs and let you setup one-click logins to 13 social-sites out of the box, without headache.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

google-client-login

A Google client login API for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8yrs ago
lw

login-with

Stateless login-with microservice for OAuth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gc

goauth-cli

Dead-simple Google OAuth v2 login for the command line.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ta

typed-apis

🌌 Unified JavaScript APIs from various providers (Google OAuth, Maps; Facebook; etc.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago