9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Drive API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ugd
utils-google-drive
A simple and flexible node package for interacting with Google Drive
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
User Rating
gds
google-drive-sheets
Google Sheets API Wrapper
Unknown
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
gs
gdrive-simple
A library to simplify reading/writing files with the Google Drive API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
sgd
selfish-google-drive
Google drive api for that access your own account
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
gdw
google-drive-wrapper
Wrapper to simplify interaction with google drive apis
MIT
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
jgd
js-google-drive
This wrapper provides you simplified functionality to handle the Google Drive API.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
god
godri
A Node.js command line application to search for Google Drive files from the comfort of the terminal.
ISC
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
gsj
gdrive-sync-js
Javascript wrapper library for Google Drive API v3
MIT
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
gdc
google-drive-client-api
is a very small library to upload / download / delete or modify files on goole drive.
ISC
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
