openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Drive API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ugd

utils-google-drive

A simple and flexible node package for interacting with Google Drive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gds

google-drive-sheets

Google Sheets API Wrapper

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gs

gdrive-simple

A library to simplify reading/writing files with the Google Drive API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
sgd

selfish-google-drive

Google drive api for that access your own account

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gdw

google-drive-wrapper

Wrapper to simplify interaction with google drive apis

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jgd

js-google-drive

This wrapper provides you simplified functionality to handle the Google Drive API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
god

godri

A Node.js command line application to search for Google Drive files from the comfort of the terminal.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
gsj

gdrive-sync-js

Javascript wrapper library for Google Drive API v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gdc

google-drive-client-api

is a very small library to upload / download / delete or modify files on goole drive.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit