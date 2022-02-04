openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Cloud API Libraries

@google-cloud/storage

Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

cloud-bucket

Multi cloud bucket API. Today supports: Google Cloud Storage and AWS S3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
25d ago
gcf-api-router

Express-style API router for Google Cloud Functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago