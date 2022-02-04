Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla JavaScript Google Cloud API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@google-cloud/storage
Node.js client for Google Cloud Storage: unified object storage for developers and enterprises, from live data serving to data analytics/ML to data archiving.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
cloud-bucket
Multi cloud bucket API. Today supports: Google Cloud Storage and AWS S3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gar
gcf-api-router
Express-style API router for Google Cloud Functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package