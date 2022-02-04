openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Google API Libraries

googleapis

Google's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing Google APIs. Support for authorization and authentication with OAuth 2.0, API Keys and JWT (Service Tokens) is included.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
895K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
41
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
16Performant
jga

js-google-api-wrapper

Javascript wrapper service and classes for Google APIs like AutocompleteService, Map and Markers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
dj

dialogflow-js

A pure javascript library to access google's dialogflow api ai without node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit