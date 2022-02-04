Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Google API Libraries
googleapis
Google's officially supported Node.js client library for accessing Google APIs. Support for authorization and authentication with OAuth 2.0, API Keys and JWT (Service Tokens) is included.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.8K
Weekly Downloads
895K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
41
Top Feedback
21
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
16
Performant
jga
js-google-api-wrapper
Javascript wrapper service and classes for Google APIs like AutocompleteService, Map and Markers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
dialogflow-js
A pure javascript library to access google's dialogflow api ai without node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
