Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript GitLab API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
git
gitly
An API to download and/or extract git repositories
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gg
gl-got
Convenience wrapper for `got` to interact with the GitLab API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gai
gitlab-api-interfaces
GitLab API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gaf
git-api-frontend
Javascript native library to call various git APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gaw
gitlab-api-wrapper
The most comprehensive GitLab API, almost covers all GitLab API endpoints. Also, we provide an isomorphic API which can be used in both browser and Node.js environments
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gj
gitlab-js
Gitlab JS interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gr
gitlab-rest
GitLab API based on offical API V4
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gy
gitlab-yaac
Gitlab api client with more control over server response
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gcc
gitlab-ci-client
GitLab CI API client for node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gav
gitlab-api-v4
gitlab api v4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gt
gitlab-tool
A thin wrapper of Gitlab API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gitlab-api
Simple gitlab API REST wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package