10 Best Vanilla JavaScript GitLab API Libraries

git

gitly

An API to download and/or extract git repositories

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
9d ago
gg

gl-got

Convenience wrapper for `got` to interact with the GitLab API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gai

gitlab-api-interfaces

GitLab API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3mos ago
gaf

git-api-frontend

Javascript native library to call various git APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
gaw

gitlab-api-wrapper

The most comprehensive GitLab API, almost covers all GitLab API endpoints. Also, we provide an isomorphic API which can be used in both browser and Node.js environments

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gj

gitlab-js

Gitlab JS interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gr

gitlab-rest

GitLab API based on offical API V4

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gy

gitlab-yaac

Gitlab api client with more control over server response

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gcc

gitlab-ci-client

GitLab CI API client for node

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
gav

gitlab-api-v4

gitlab api v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gt

gitlab-tool

A thin wrapper of Gitlab API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

gitlab-api

Simple gitlab API REST wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago