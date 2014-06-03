openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla JavaScript GitHub Login API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sa

social-api

Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
git

gitlogin

Modern, simplified Github login, CLI and API - generating personal access token. Support promises and node-style callbacks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago