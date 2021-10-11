openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript GitHub API Libraries

@octokit/rest

GitHub REST API client for JavaScript

1Poor Documentation

@octokit/core

Extendable client for GitHub's REST & GraphQL APIs

github-api

A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.

dbg

discord-bot-github

GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.

githulk

Githulk smash API. Githulk strong.

ghr

ghrepos

A node library to interact with the GitHub repos API

gis

gists

Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript

oct

octocat

Javascript library to access the GitHub API

gr

github-repositories

Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization

git

githubjs

Javascript Plugin over Github APIs.

