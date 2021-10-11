Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript GitHub API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@octokit/rest
GitHub REST API client for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
5.9M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@octokit/core
Extendable client for GitHub's REST & GraphQL APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
github-api
A higher-level wrapper around the Github API. Intended for the browser.
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dbg
discord-bot-github
GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
githulk
Githulk smash API. Githulk strong.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
12.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ghr
ghrepos
A node library to interact with the GitHub repos API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gis
gists
Methods for working with the GitHub Gist API. Node.js/JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oct
octocat
Javascript library to access the GitHub API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
505
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gr
github-repositories
Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
git
githubjs
Javascript Plugin over Github APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
197
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
