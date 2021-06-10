Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
lj
lightgallery.js
Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Responsive Maintainers
pan
panolens
Javascript panorama viewer based on Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
pho
photoswipe
JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
zj
zoomwall.js
A content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jus
justifiedGallery
Javascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
873
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nanogallery2
a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
el
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bas
basiclightbox
The lightest lightbox ever made.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gal
galleria
The JavaScript Image Gallery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jso
jsonlylightbox
Responsive Lightbox in plain JS. No need for jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
photor
jQuery photo gallery.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
simplezoom.js
A tiny JavaScript library to preview images, better way!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
