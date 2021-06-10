openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
lightgallery.js

Full featured JavaScript image & video gallery. No dependencies

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.9K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers
panolens

Javascript panorama viewer based on Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
Top Feedback
photoswipe

JavaScript image gallery for mobile and desktop, modular, framework independent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.5K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
19
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
zoomwall.js

A content-focused photo gallery using a horizontal masonry layout that scales up in lightbox mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
346
Last Commit
4d ago
justifiedGallery

Javascript library to help creating high quality justified galleries of images. Used by thousands of websites as well as the photography community 500px.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
873
Last Commit
5mos ago

nanogallery2

a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ekko-lightbox

A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
basiclightbox

The lightest lightbox ever made.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
galleria

The JavaScript Image Gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jsonlylightbox

Responsive Lightbox in plain JS. No need for jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
5yrs ago

photor

jQuery photo gallery.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
simplezoom.js

A tiny JavaScript library to preview images, better way!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago