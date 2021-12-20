openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming Libraries

und

underscore

JavaScript's utility _ belt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
7Performant

ramda

🐏 Practical functional Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.6M
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant

lodash

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
61Easy to Use
43Performant
ram

rambda

Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

lodash-es

A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant

baconjs

Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

folktale

[not actively maintained!] A standard library for functional programming in JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cyclejs

A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
lj

lazy.js

Like Underscore, but lazier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

nectarjs

🔱 Javascript's God Mode. No VM. No Bytecode. No GC. Just native binaries.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@thalesrc/js-utils

Javascript utility functions for web development

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

functional.js

A functional JavaScript library that facilitates currying and point-free programming

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@kubric/resolver

Resolve marked up JavaScript object/array/string against a data object.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
3mos ago
fki

fkit

A functional programming toolkit for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
6mos ago
bur

buryjs

Ruby-like methods for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

funcat

Functional Programming Library for JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow ✨⚡️

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago