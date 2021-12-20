Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Functional Programming Libraries
und
underscore
JavaScript's utility _ belt
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
87
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
13
Easy to Use
7
Performant
ramda
🐏 Practical functional Javascript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.7K
Weekly Downloads
10.6M
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
50
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
6
Performant
lodash
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
618
Top Feedback
64
Great Documentation
61
Easy to Use
43
Performant
ram
rambda
Faster and smaller alternative to Ramda
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
29.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lodash-es
A modern JavaScript utility library delivering modularity, performance, & extras.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.2K
Weekly Downloads
7.5M
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
baconjs
Functional reactive programming library for TypeScript and JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
folktale
[not actively maintained!] A standard library for functional programming in JavaScript
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
146K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cyclejs
A functional and reactive JavaScript framework for predictable code
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
lj
lazy.js
Like Underscore, but lazier
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
21.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
nectarjs
🔱 Javascript's God Mode. No VM. No Bytecode. No GC. Just native binaries.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
439
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@thalesrc/js-utils
Javascript utility functions for web development
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
functional.js
A functional JavaScript library that facilitates currying and point-free programming
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
83.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kubric/resolver
Resolve marked up JavaScript object/array/string against a data object.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fki
fkit
A functional programming toolkit for JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bur
buryjs
Ruby-like methods for JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
funcat
Functional Programming Library for JavaScript, TypeScript and Flow ✨⚡️
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
618
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
