10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Frontend Framework Libraries

@angular/core

The modern web developer’s platform

79.5K
2.9M
3d ago
4.5/ 5
941
38Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
29Highly Customizable

react

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

182K
14.9M
3d ago
4.7/ 5
3,849
277Great Documentation
251Easy to Use
221Performant

react-native

A framework for building native applications using React

101K
726K
3d ago
4.6/ 5
1,379
82Great Documentation
65Easy to Use
56Highly Customizable

svelte

Cybernetically enhanced web apps

55.8K
274K
2d ago
4.7/ 5
405
91Performant
87Great Documentation
85Easy to Use

react-admin

A frontend Framework for building B2B applications running in the browser on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using ES6, React and Material Design

18.9K
47.4K
3d ago
4.4/ 5
54
11Great Documentation
8Highly Customizable
6Performant

preact

⚛️ Fast 3kB React alternative with the same modern API. Components & Virtual DOM.

31.1K
1.1M
4d ago
4.6/ 5
130
19Easy to Use
18Performant
14Great Documentation

vue

🖖 Vue.js is a progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web.

193K
2.8M
7d ago
4.6/ 5
2,551
260Great Documentation
240Easy to Use
190Performant

ember-source

Ember.js - A JavaScript framework for creating ambitious web applications

22.1K
187K
3d ago
3.7/ 5
28
5Performant
5Hard to Use
4Great Documentation

solid-js

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

14.1K
16.1K
4d ago
4.6/ 5
18
11Performant
6Easy to Use
6Poor Documentation

inferno

🔥 An extremely fast, React-like JavaScript library for building modern user interfaces

15.3K
68.9K
9d ago
4.7/ 5
26
4Performant
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use