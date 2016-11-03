Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript Floating Button Libraries
mfb
mfb
Vanilla Js Material design floating menu with action buttons.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naf
nativescript-animated-fab
Animated FloatingActionButton nativescript implementation.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
