Best Vanilla JavaScript Floating Button Libraries

mfb

Vanilla Js Material design floating menu with action buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
454
Last Commit
5yrs ago
naf

Animated FloatingActionButton nativescript implementation.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit