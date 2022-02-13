Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Finance API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ccxt
A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23
Great Documentation
16
Easy to Use
10
Performant
ica
investing-com-api
Unofficial APIs for Investing.com website.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
finance.io
An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
stocks.js
💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xr
@swapbills/xchange-rate
A simple wrapper around google finance API for retrieving the exchange rate between two currencies, use at your own risk.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gs
google-stocks
Get stocks using Google Finance API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yc
y-currency
A node module enabling fast and easy currency conversions using the Yahoo Finance API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
unibit-js
The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yfq
yahoo-finance-quotes
Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
ledger-cli
API for the ledger command-line interface (ledger-cli.org).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tav
tipranks-api-v2
tipranks.com API to access price targets, news sentiments and trending stocks.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yt
yodlee-transactions
functions to pull aggregate transaction data from Yodlee api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cf
complex-finance
A simple.com API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bgf
boxhock_google-finance-data
Google Finance API for real-time stock quotes and company data from Google Finance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
