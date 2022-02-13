openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Finance API Libraries

ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
38
Top Feedback
23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
ica

investing-com-api

Unofficial APIs for Investing.com website.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
13d ago

finance.io

An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
sj

stocks.js

💰 stocks.js is an easy-to-use stock market API for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
xr

@swapbills/xchange-rate

A simple wrapper around google finance API for retrieving the exchange rate between two currencies, use at your own risk.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
gs

google-stocks

Get stocks using Google Finance API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
yc

y-currency

A node module enabling fast and easy currency conversions using the Yahoo Finance API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago

unibit-js

The Javascript SDK for the UniBit API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yfq

yahoo-finance-quotes

Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
lc

ledger-cli

API for the ledger command-line interface (ledger-cli.org).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tav

tipranks-api-v2

tipranks.com API to access price targets, news sentiments and trending stocks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
yt

yodlee-transactions

functions to pull aggregate transaction data from Yodlee api

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cf

complex-finance

A simple.com API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
bgf

boxhock_google-finance-data

Google Finance API for real-time stock quotes and company data from Google Finance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago