5 Best Vanilla JavaScript File Uploader Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fil

filepond

🌊 A flexible and fun JavaScript file upload library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

uppy

The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ffu

fastify-file-upload

Fastify plugin for uploading files

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
fuc

file-uploader-component

A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
5mos ago