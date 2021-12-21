Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Vanilla JavaScript File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fil
filepond
🌊 A flexible and fun JavaScript file upload library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.1K
Weekly Downloads
78.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
uppy
The next open source file uploader for web browsers 🐶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
16.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ffu
fastify-file-upload
Fastify plugin for uploading files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fuc
file-uploader-component
A reactjs and vuejs component of file uploader.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
367
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package