openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Vanilla JavaScript File Saving Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fs

file-saver

An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
str

streamsaver

StreamSaver writes stream to the filesystem directly asynchronous

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
dow

downloadjs

file downloading using client-side javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fs

file-saverjs

An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

@skpm/dialog

A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
tsa

tiny-save-as

A tiny JavaScript utility library for file saving

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago