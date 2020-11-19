Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript File Saving Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fs
file-saver
An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
17
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
str
streamsaver
StreamSaver writes stream to the filesystem directly asynchronous
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dow
downloadjs
file downloading using client-side javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
file-saverjs
An HTML5 saveAs() FileSaver implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@skpm/dialog
A Sketch module for displaying native system dialogs for opening and saving files, alerting, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
tiny-save-as
A tiny JavaScript utility library for file saving
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package