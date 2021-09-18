openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facts API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

src

some-random-cat

A utility to generate anything that is random!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago

@rr0/facts

Facts representation API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
na

nutritionix-api

Wrapper for the Nutritionix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
foo

foodapi

replaces the website, turning it into a npm module. makes it easier for me.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
bru

bruhapi

Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
nut

nutrition

Simple nutrition facts wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago