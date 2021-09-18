Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facts API Libraries
src
some-random-cat
A utility to generate anything that is random!
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@rr0/facts
Facts representation API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
nutritionix-api
Wrapper for the Nutritionix API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
foo
foodapi
replaces the website, turning it into a npm module. makes it easier for me.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bru
bruhapi
Gives random jokes, words, images and more. Also has a text to image feature.
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nut
nutrition
Simple nutrition facts wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
