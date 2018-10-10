Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facebook Messenger API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bot
botly
Simple Facebook Messenger Bot API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fbb
fbbot
Minimal framework/SDK for facebook messenger bots. BYOS (Bring Your Own Server)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fmb
fb-message-builder
Build messages for Facebook Messenger API using fb-message-builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fbm-send-api
Validating functions for creating Facebook Messenger Send API requests.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
facebook-send-api
typescript & promise based module for facebook's messenger send api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fba
fb-bot-api
API wrapper to communicate with Facebook Messenger Bots
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package