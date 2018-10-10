openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facebook Messenger API Libraries

botly

Simple Facebook Messenger Bot API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fbbot

Minimal framework/SDK for facebook messenger bots. BYOS (Bring Your Own Server)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fb-message-builder

Build messages for Facebook Messenger API using fb-message-builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago

Validating functions for creating Facebook Messenger Send API requests.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

typescript & promise based module for facebook's messenger send api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fb-bot-api

API wrapper to communicate with Facebook Messenger Bots

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago