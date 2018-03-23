openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facebook API Libraries

fbg

fbgraph

NodeJs module to access the facebook graph api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fca

facebook-chat-api

Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
1Buggy
fm

fb-messenger

✉️ Facebook Messenger Platform Node.js API Wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fj

facebook-js

Easy peasy facebook client for connect

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9yrs ago
fa

facebook-api

offering high level and low level calls against the graph API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
sa

social-api

Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago