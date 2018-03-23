Categories
6 Best Vanilla JavaScript Facebook API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fbg
fbgraph
NodeJs module to access the facebook graph api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
fca
facebook-chat-api
Unofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Slow
1
Buggy
fm
fb-messenger
✉️ Facebook Messenger Platform Node.js API Wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
facebook-js
Easy peasy facebook client for connect
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fa
facebook-api
offering high level and low level calls against the graph API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sa
social-api
Quickly use various social networks' APIs. Only facebook is available at the moment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
