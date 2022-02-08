openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries

@ethereum-waffle/ens

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
57K
6d ago
5.0/ 5
1
hcs

hardhat-contract-sizer

Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐

26
13.5K
1mo ago
5.0/ 5
1
@truffle/codec

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

12.5K
70.1K
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
57.4K
2d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
51.4K
2d ago

@truffle/db

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

12.5K
32.9K
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
9.9K
2d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

15.9K
116K
3d ago

@keep-network/keep-core

The smart contracts and reference client behind the Keep network

86
1.4K
3d ago

web3-eth-contract

Ethereum JavaScript API

13.6K
433K
4d ago

web3-eth

Ethereum JavaScript API

13.6K
414K
4d ago

@truffle/external-compile

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

12.5K
1.3K
3d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
403
2d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
363
2d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable

Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.

387
20.4K
1d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
331
2d ago

synthetix

Synthetix Solidity smart contracts

750
3.6K
5d ago

@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

2.6K
217
2d ago

@ethereum-waffle/provider

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
57.6K
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/chai

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
56.5K
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
56.3K
6d ago

ethereum-waffle

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
53.8K
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/compiler

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

734
52.9K
6d ago

@synthetixio/contracts-interface

Standard JS conventions and utilities for working with Synthetix

6
1.1K
5d ago

@0x/contract-wrappers

Wrappers for 0x smart contract wrappers generated using @0x/abi-gen

128
2.9K
3d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

15.9K
1.7K
3d ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

1.3K
7.4K
4d ago
hae

hardhat-abi-exporter

🧰 Export Solidity contract ABIs on compilation ⚙️

25
8.1K
12d ago

@enzymefinance/protocol

Enzyme Protocol Implementation

285
881
4d ago

@openzeppelin/test-helpers

Assertion library for Ethereum smart contract testing

305
19K
4mos ago

@reality.eth/contracts

Monorepo containing reality.eth contracts, UI code and everything else.

20
28
7d ago

@ganache/ethereum-utils

A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.

1.2K
107
11d ago

contract-proxy-kit

Enable batched transactions and contract account interactions using a unique deterministic Gnosis Safe.

81
453
1mo ago

openzeppelin-eth

Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.

387
69
1d ago

@erc725/smart-contracts

Repository for code and discussion around ERC725 and related standards

69
91
1mo ago
hsl

hardhat-spdx-license-identifier

©️ Prepend local Solidity source files with an SPDX License Identifier 🔨

10
2.9K
20hrs ago

xdc3-eth-contract

XinFin JavaScript API

1
88
7mos ago
sol

solpp

A solidity preprocessor and flattener CLI and library

75
1.5K
10mos ago
del

delib

Simple Ethereum framework for DApps, smart contract creation, and smart contract interaction.

1
6
5mos ago

@govtechsg/document-store

Ethereum Smart Contract for OpenCerts Certificate Store

11
537
3mos ago

truffle-flattener

Truffle Flattener concats solidity files from Truffle and Buidler projects with all of their dependencies

325
14.4K
1yr ago
1Poor Documentation

@realitio/realitio-contracts

Moved to https://github.com/RealityETH/monorepo/tree/main/packages/contracts

14
129
8mos ago
sr

solidity-rlp

A solidity library for Ethereum's RLP decoding

87
117
8mos ago

eth-saddle

Ethereum Smart Contract Saddle

68
133
6mos ago

drizzle

Reactive Ethereum dapp UI suite

753
106
1yr ago
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
gc

gittoken-contracts

GitToken Solidity Smart Contracts

66
minimetoken

Minimi Token. ERC20 compatible clonable token

580
53
4yrs ago
nca

nahmii-contract-abstractions-ropsten

Smart contract abstractions for nahmii deployed to Ropsten

36
@emeraldplatform/core

Dapps development framework

11
9
2yrs ago
sol

soljitsu

cli tool offering features useful when auditing solidity smart contracts

4
