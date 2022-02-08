Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@ethereum-waffle/ens
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
hcs
hardhat-contract-sizer
Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
13.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@truffle/codec
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
57.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
32.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@keep-network/keep-core
The smart contracts and reference client behind the Keep network
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-contract
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
414K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/external-compile
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
403
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-ethers
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable
Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
synthetix
Synthetix Solidity smart contracts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/buidler-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/provider
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/chai
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ethereum-waffle
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/compiler
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@synthetixio/contracts-interface
Standard JS conventions and utilities for working with Synthetix
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@0x/contract-wrappers
Wrappers for 0x smart contract wrappers generated using @0x/abi-gen
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hae
hardhat-abi-exporter
🧰 Export Solidity contract ABIs on compilation ⚙️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@enzymefinance/protocol
Enzyme Protocol Implementation
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
285
Weekly Downloads
881
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/test-helpers
Assertion library for Ethereum smart contract testing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
19K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@reality.eth/contracts
Monorepo containing reality.eth contracts, UI code and everything else.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ganache/ethereum-utils
A tool for creating a local blockchain for fast Ethereum development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
contract-proxy-kit
Enable batched transactions and contract account interactions using a unique deterministic Gnosis Safe.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
453
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
openzeppelin-eth
Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@erc725/smart-contracts
Repository for code and discussion around ERC725 and related standards
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hsl
hardhat-spdx-license-identifier
©️ Prepend local Solidity source files with an SPDX License Identifier 🔨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
20hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xdc3-eth-contract
XinFin JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sol
solpp
A solidity preprocessor and flattener CLI and library
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
del
delib
Simple Ethereum framework for DApps, smart contract creation, and smart contract interaction.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@govtechsg/document-store
Ethereum Smart Contract for OpenCerts Certificate Store
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
537
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
truffle-flattener
Truffle Flattener concats solidity files from Truffle and Buidler projects with all of their dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
14.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
@realitio/realitio-contracts
Moved to https://github.com/RealityETH/monorepo/tree/main/packages/contracts
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
solidity-rlp
A solidity library for Ethereum's RLP decoding
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eth-saddle
Ethereum Smart Contract Saddle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
drizzle
Reactive Ethereum dapp UI suite
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
753
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
gc
gittoken-contracts
GitToken Solidity Smart Contracts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
minimetoken
Minimi Token. ERC20 compatible clonable token
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nca
nahmii-contract-abstractions-ropsten
Smart contract abstractions for nahmii deployed to Ropsten
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@emeraldplatform/core
Dapps development framework
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sol
soljitsu
cli tool offering features useful when auditing solidity smart contracts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
