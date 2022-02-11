openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API Libraries

truffle

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@ethereum-waffle/ens

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@truffle/codec

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@truffle/provider

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@truffle/abi-utils

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago

@truffle/debugger

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
33.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@ethereumjs/block

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.8K
Last Commit
5d ago

@truffle/db-loader

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@walletconnect/browser-utils

WalletConnect Monorepo

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethersproject/logger

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
565K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/bignumber

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
537K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/keccak256

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
514K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/properties

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
510K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/transactions

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
494K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/strings

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
493K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/signing-key

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/abstract-signer

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/hash

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
481K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/base64

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
11d ago

@eth-optimism/core-utils

The Optimism monorepo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ethersproject/sha2

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/random

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/basex

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
318K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/contracts

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
315K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/solidity

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/pbkdf2

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago

@ethersproject/units

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
3d ago

@truffle/provisioner

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

web3-eth-iban

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
4d ago

@ledgerhq/hw-app-eth

Ledger's JavaScript libraries

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
41.9K
Last Commit
7d ago

web3-eth-contract

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
4d ago

web3-eth-personal

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
4d ago

web3-eth-accounts

Ethereum JavaScript API

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
4d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable

Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
1d ago

web3modal

A single Web3 / Ethereum provider solution for all Wallets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
33K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@ethereum-waffle/provider

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/chai

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

ethereum-waffle

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@ethereum-waffle/compiler

Library for writing and testing smart contracts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package

OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
ebf

ethereum-bloom-filters

Ability to check bloom filters on ethereum.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
311K
Last Commit
3mos ago

opensea-js

JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
tpv

truffle-plugin-verify

✅ Verify your smart contracts on Etherscan from the Truffle CLI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
mav

multicoin-address-validator

Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
21d ago

eth-keyring-controller

A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts and using them.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
e7

eip-712

Tiny library with utility functions that can help with signing and verifying EIP-712 based messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
4d ago