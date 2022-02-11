Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
truffle
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@ethereum-waffle/ens
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@truffle/codec
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
70.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/provider
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/abi-utils
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffle
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
51.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/debugger
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
33.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereumjs/block
Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation
Save
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
77.8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/db-loader
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
27.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@walletconnect/browser-utils
WalletConnect Monorepo
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/logger
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
565K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/bignumber
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
537K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/keccak256
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
514K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/properties
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
510K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/transactions
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
494K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/strings
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
493K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/signing-key
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
491K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/abstract-signer
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/hash
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
481K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/base64
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@eth-optimism/core-utils
The Optimism monorepo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nomiclabs/hardhat-web3
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/sha2
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/random
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
347K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/basex
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
318K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/contracts
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
315K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/solidity
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
314K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/pbkdf2
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethersproject/units
Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
307K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@truffle/provisioner
A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-iban
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
478K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ledgerhq/hw-app-eth
Ledger's JavaScript libraries
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
41.9K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-contract
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
433K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-personal
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3-eth-accounts
Ethereum JavaScript API
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
415K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-upgradeable
Upgradeable variant of OpenZeppelin Contracts, meant for use in upgradeable contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
20.4K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web3modal
A single Web3 / Ethereum provider solution for all Wallets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
33K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/provider
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
57.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/chai
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/mock-contract
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
56.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ethereum-waffle
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
53.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ethereum-waffle/compiler
Library for writing and testing smart contracts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
52.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@openzeppelin/contracts-ethereum-package
OpenZeppelin Contracts is a library for secure smart contract development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ebf
ethereum-bloom-filters
Ability to check bloom filters on ethereum.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
311K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
opensea-js
JavaScript SDK for the OpenSea marketplace. Let your users buy or sell cryptogoods on your own site!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tpv
truffle-plugin-verify
✅ Verify your smart contracts on Etherscan from the Truffle CLI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
313
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mav
multicoin-address-validator
Useful library for validation of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocoin addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eth-keyring-controller
A module for managing groups of Ethereum accounts and using them.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
e7
eip-712
Tiny library with utility functions that can help with signing and verifying EIP-712 based messages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package