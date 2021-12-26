openbase logo
Best Vanilla JavaScript Email Verification API Library

@reacherhq/api

Check if an email address exists without sending any email.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant