7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Email API Libraries

mailslurp-client

Official MailSlurp Client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
neverbounce

The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mailchimp-api

The official API client for the MailChimp email service

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
mailgun-validate-email

Use mailgun Email Validation API to validate email addresses

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
6yrs ago
elasticemail-webapiclient

Easily send emails with Elastic Email using Web API JS Client https://elasticemail.com/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gmail-api-sync

Sync, query and parse Gmail e-mails with Google API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gmail

Utility API for querying GMail asynchronously

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10yrs ago