7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Email API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mailslurp-client
Official MailSlurp Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
18K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
neverbounce
The NeverBounce API NodeJS wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
mailchimp-api
The official API client for the MailChimp email service
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mve
mailgun-validate-email
Use mailgun Email Validation API to validate email addresses
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ew
elasticemail-webapiclient
Easily send emails with Elastic Email using Web API JS Client https://elasticemail.com/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gas
gmail-api-sync
Sync, query and parse Gmail e-mails with Google API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gma
gmail
Utility API for querying GMail asynchronously
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
