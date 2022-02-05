openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dropdown Libraries

tj

tippy.js

Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
ed

@syncfusion/ej2-dropdowns

Essential JS 2 DropDown Components

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
bun

bunnyjs

BunnyJS - Lightweight native (vanilla) JavaScript (JS) and ECMAScript 6 (ES6) browser library, package of small stand-alone components without dependencies: FormData, upload, image preview, HTML5 validation, Autocomplete, Dropdown, Calendar, Datepicker, Ajax, Datatable, Pagination, URL, Template engine, Element positioning, smooth scrolling, routing, inversion of control and more. Simple syntax and architecture. Next generation jQuery and front-end framework. Documentation and examples available.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
484
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sel

selectivity

Modular and light-weight selection library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dro

dropdown

DOM mechanism for filling and navigating a dropdown. Demo:

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eas

easydropdown

A lightweight library for building beautiful styleable <select> elements

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
dm

droppy-menu

Pure JavaScript multi-level drop-down menu.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
sj

sellect.js

A multi-selection dropdown plugin made in vanilla javascript

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jd

@aaronrory/js-dropdownmenu

An importable module for JavaScript drop down menus

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago