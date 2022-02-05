Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tj
tippy.js
Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-splitbuttons
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
71.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ed
@syncfusion/ej2-dropdowns
Essential JS 2 DropDown Components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
51K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bun
bunnyjs
BunnyJS - Lightweight native (vanilla) JavaScript (JS) and ECMAScript 6 (ES6) browser library, package of small stand-alone components without dependencies: FormData, upload, image preview, HTML5 validation, Autocomplete, Dropdown, Calendar, Datepicker, Ajax, Datatable, Pagination, URL, Template engine, Element positioning, smooth scrolling, routing, inversion of control and more. Simple syntax and architecture. Next generation jQuery and front-end framework. Documentation and examples available.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
484
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sel
selectivity
Modular and light-weight selection library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dro
dropdown
DOM mechanism for filling and navigating a dropdown. Demo:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eas
easydropdown
A lightweight library for building beautiful styleable <select> elements
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dm
droppy-menu
Pure JavaScript multi-level drop-down menu.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sellect.js
A multi-selection dropdown plugin made in vanilla javascript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jd
@aaronrory/js-dropdownmenu
An importable module for JavaScript drop down menus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
