10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Drag & Drop Libraries

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
int

interactjs

JavaScript drag and drop, resizing and multi-touch gestures with inertia and snapping for modern browsers (and also IE9+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
87.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
dra

dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
25
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
1Great Documentation

fileapi

FileAPI — a set of javascript tools for working with files. Multiupload, drag'n'drop and chunked file upload. Images: crop, resize and auto orientation by EXIF.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@fullcalendar/list

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
htm

html5sortable

VanillaJS sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
dd

drag-drop

HTML5 drag & drop for humans

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
ddp

drag-drop-polyfill

A drop-in shim to allow you to use existing html5 drag'n'drop code with mobile browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
2mos ago

grid-list

Drag and drop library for two-dimensional, resizable and responsive lists

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use