10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
int
interactjs
JavaScript drag and drop, resizing and multi-touch gestures with inertia and snapping for modern browsers (and also IE9+)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
87.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
dra
dragula
👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
176K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
2
Abandoned
1
Great Documentation
fileapi
FileAPI — a set of javascript tools for working with files. Multiupload, drag'n'drop and chunked file upload. Images: crop, resize and auto orientation by EXIF.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@fullcalendar/list
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
htm
html5sortable
VanillaJS sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dd
drag-drop
HTML5 drag & drop for humans
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddp
drag-drop-polyfill
A drop-in shim to allow you to use existing html5 drag'n'drop code with mobile browsers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
grid-list
Drag and drop library for two-dimensional, resizable and responsive lists
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
890
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
