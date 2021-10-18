Categories
Best Vanilla JavaScript DOCX Parser Libraries
doc
docx4js
a javascript docx parser
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dp
docx-parser
docx parser
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
761
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
doc
@gzzhanghao/docx
A dead simple docx parser.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
