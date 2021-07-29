Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla JavaScript DOCX Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
etx
easy-template-x
Generate docx documents from templates, in Node or in the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
973
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
db
docx-builder
NPM Module for creating or merging .docx files
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
402
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package