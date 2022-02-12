Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Documentation Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swagger-ui-dist
Swagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jsdoc
An API documentation generator for JavaScript.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.7K
Weekly Downloads
671K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
apidoc
RESTful web API Documentation Generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
docsify
🃏 A magical documentation site generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
39.1K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
docsify-cli
🖌 docsify cli tool - A magical documentation generator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
14hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
jsdoc-to-markdown
Generate markdown documentation from jsdoc-annotated javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
better-docs
Beautiful toolbox for jsdoc generated documentation - with 'typescript', `category` and `component` plugins
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
redoc-cli
📘 OpenAPI/Swagger-generated API Reference Documentation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsw
nswag
The Swagger/OpenAPI toolchain for .NET, ASP.NET Core and TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
typedoc-twilio-theme
Typedoc theme used for Twilio's Client.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
