openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Documentation Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

swagger-ui-dist

Swagger UI is a collection of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS assets that dynamically generate beautiful documentation from a Swagger-compliant API.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.6K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
58
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

jsdoc

An API documentation generator for JavaScript.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.7K
Weekly Downloads
671K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
25
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

apidoc

RESTful web API Documentation Generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
122K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

docsify

🃏 A magical documentation site generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
39.1K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

docsify-cli

🖌 docsify cli tool - A magical documentation generator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
14hrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

jsdoc-to-markdown

Generate markdown documentation from jsdoc-annotated javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

better-docs

Beautiful toolbox for jsdoc generated documentation - with 'typescript', `category` and `component` plugins

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
589
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

redoc-cli

📘 OpenAPI/Swagger-generated API Reference Documentation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.4K
Weekly Downloads
144K
Last Commit
5d ago
nsw

nswag

The Swagger/OpenAPI toolchain for .NET, ASP.NET Core and TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
28K
Last Commit
4d ago

typedoc-twilio-theme

Typedoc theme used for Twilio's Client.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
2yrs ago