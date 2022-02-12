Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Discord API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
discord.js
A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
36
Easy to Use
20
Highly Customizable
dj
dbd.js
DBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Responsive Maintainers
aj
aoi.js
aoi.js - An open source package allowing to create Discord Bots with simple built-in functions.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Responsive Maintainers
do
discord-oauth2
Discord's OAuth2 API wrapper.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lavacord
A easy to use Lavalink client that can be used with any discord api wrapper
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dbg
discord-bot-github
GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dtg
discord-token-generator
An example discord oauth2 token generator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
1
Hard to Use
@evolvejs/evolvejs
EvolveJS - A Discord Library written in Typescript for Javascript and Typescript.
Save
AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dmh
discord-message-handler
Message and command handler for discord.js bots and applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dh
discord.htc
A JavaScript Handler made for Discord utilizing its API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
