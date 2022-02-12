openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Discord API Libraries

discord.js

A powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Discord API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17.4K
Weekly Downloads
309K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
85
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
36Easy to Use
20Highly Customizable
dj

dbd.js

DBD.JS - Library that simplifes coding for your Discord Bot.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
aj

aoi.js

aoi.js - An open source package allowing to create Discord Bots with simple built-in functions.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Responsive Maintainers
do

discord-oauth2

Discord's OAuth2 API wrapper.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago

lavacord

A easy to use Lavalink client that can be used with any discord api wrapper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
685
Last Commit
3mos ago
dbg

discord-bot-github

GitHub repo updates displayed in Discord.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago
dtg

discord-token-generator

An example discord oauth2 token generator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
1Hard to Use

@evolvejs/evolvejs

EvolveJS - A Discord Library written in Typescript for Javascript and Typescript.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
dmh

discord-message-handler

Message and command handler for discord.js bots and applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dh

discord.htc

A JavaScript Handler made for Discord utilizing its API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit