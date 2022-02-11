openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Digital Ocean API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dw

dots-wrapper

digital ocean api typescript/javascript wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dj

digitalocean-js

JavaScript library for the DigitalOcean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
dig

digio

Digio is a lightweight, robust command-line interface (CLI) built around the digio-api library. Digio is fully compatible with the DigitalOcean API v2.0, supporting all exposed API methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit

digio-api

A wrapper for the DigitalOcean API v2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
da

digitalocean-api

DigitalOcean API node.js wrapper

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dc

do-cli

Some simple commands for the DigitalOcean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dro

dropletapi

Wrapper for the DigitalOcean API V2

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
do

dig-oc

CLI which will interact with the Digital Ocean API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nau

nautical

Wrapper for DigitalOcean's v2 API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago