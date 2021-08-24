openbase logo
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dictionary API Libraries

urb

urban

Command line tool and API for the Urban Dictionary

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
gda

google-dictionary-api

There was no free Dictionary API on the web when I wanted one for my friend, so I created one.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
69.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ru

relevant-urban

Urban Dictionary API wrapper made for everyone with useful methods using promises and snekfetch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit

urban.js

📜 Urban Dictionary API wrapper

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
3yrs ago
oj

owlbot-js

A javascript client for the owlbot dictionary API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
lex

leximaven

A command line tool for searching word-related APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cd

camb-dict

Unofficial cambridge dictionary api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
wer

werd

Words API for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
la

longdo-api

an unofficial node.js api for Longdo dictionary

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago