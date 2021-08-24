Categories
9 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dictionary API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
urb
urban
Command line tool and API for the Urban Dictionary
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
132
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
gda
google-dictionary-api
There was no free Dictionary API on the web when I wanted one for my friend, so I created one.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
69.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
relevant-urban
Urban Dictionary API wrapper made for everyone with useful methods using promises and snekfetch
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
urban.js
📜 Urban Dictionary API wrapper
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oj
owlbot-js
A javascript client for the owlbot dictionary API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lex
leximaven
A command line tool for searching word-related APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cd
camb-dict
Unofficial cambridge dictionary api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wer
werd
Words API for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
longdo-api
an unofficial node.js api for Longdo dictionary
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
