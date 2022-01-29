openbase logo
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dialog Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
material-ui-confirm

Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
a11y-dialog

A very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-popups

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
micromodal

⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
bootbox

Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
alerty

A simple, light and pretty pure javascript for developing browser dialogs and notifications which is following Google's Material Design guidelines. Obviously, it is responsive and no need other library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pure-dialog

<pure-dialog> is a 3k, self-contained, pure JavaScript dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago