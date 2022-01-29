Categories
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
muc
material-ui-confirm
Simple confirmation dialogs built on top of @mui/material and straightforward to use thanks to React Hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ad
a11y-dialog
A very lightweight and flexible accessible modal dialog script.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-popups
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mic
micromodal
⭕ Tiny javascript library for creating accessible modal dialogs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootbox
Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ale
alerty
A simple, light and pretty pure javascript for developing browser dialogs and notifications which is following Google's Material Design guidelines. Obviously, it is responsive and no need other library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pd
pure-dialog
<pure-dialog> is a 3k, self-contained, pure JavaScript dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
