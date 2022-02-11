Categories
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Design System Libraries
carbon-components
A design system built by IBM
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
ss
styled-system
Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
numl
Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@undataforum/components
Design system for @undataforum websites.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
