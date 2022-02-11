openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla JavaScript Design System Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ss

styled-system

Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

numl

Atomic UI Framework based on Web Components and Runtime CSS Generation for rapidly building interfaces that follow your Design System 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@undataforum/components

Design system for @undataforum websites.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
8mos ago