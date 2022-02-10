openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dependency Injection Libraries

typedi

Simple yet powerful dependency injection tool for JavaScript and TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

tsyringe

Lightweight dependency injection container for JavaScript/TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

aurelia-dependency-injection

A lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bottlejs

A powerful dependency injection micro container for JavaScript applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
4mos ago
didi

Dependency Injection for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
1d ago

@proc7ts/context-values

IoC context values provider

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5d ago
injection-js

Dependency injection library for JavaScript and TypeScript in 5.1K. It is an extraction of the Angular's ReflectiveInjector which means that it's well designed, feature complete, fast, reliable and well tested.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ditox

Powerful dependency injection container for building modular apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
16d ago
typescript-ioc

A Lightweight annotation-based dependency injection container for typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
constitute

Minimalistic Dependency Injection (DI) for ES5/ES6/ES7

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
true-di

Framework Agnostic, Zero Dependency, Isomorphic & Minimalistic Dependency Injection Container for TypeScript and JavaScript projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

kontainer-di

A simple Javascript dependency injection container

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
di4js

The di4js module is dependency injection implementation in JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago

container-ioc

Inversion of Control container & Dependency Injection for Javascript and Node.js apps powered by Typescript.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago
infect

Infectiously simple dependency injection for any JavaScript project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dm

Javascript Dependency Injection Manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
6yrs ago
di-lite

Ultra light dependency injection container in Javascript

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago