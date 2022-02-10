Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Dependency Injection Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
typedi
Simple yet powerful dependency injection tool for JavaScript and TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
96.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tsyringe
Lightweight dependency injection container for JavaScript/TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
99.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
aurelia-dependency-injection
A lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
13.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bot
bottlejs
A powerful dependency injection micro container for JavaScript applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
25K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
did
didi
Dependency Injection for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@proc7ts/context-values
IoC context values provider
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ij
injection-js
Dependency injection library for JavaScript and TypeScript in 5.1K. It is an extraction of the Angular's ReflectiveInjector which means that it's well designed, feature complete, fast, reliable and well tested.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dit
ditox
Powerful dependency injection container for building modular apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ti
typescript-ioc
A Lightweight annotation-based dependency injection container for typescript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
482
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
con
constitute
Minimalistic Dependency Injection (DI) for ES5/ES6/ES7
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
td
true-di
Framework Agnostic, Zero Dependency, Isomorphic & Minimalistic Dependency Injection Container for TypeScript and JavaScript projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
kontainer-di
A simple Javascript dependency injection container
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
di4
di4js
The di4js module is dependency injection implementation in JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
container-ioc
Inversion of Control container & Dependency Injection for Javascript and Node.js apps powered by Typescript.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
inf
infect
Infectiously simple dependency injection for any JavaScript project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dm
dm
Javascript Dependency Injection Manager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dl
di-lite
Ultra light dependency injection container in Javascript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
