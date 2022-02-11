Categories
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Debugging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@sentry/browser
Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
vconsole
A lightweight, extendable front-end developer tool for mobile web page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rs
rxjs-spy
A debugging library for RxJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
raven-js
Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jsbin
Collaborative JavaScript Debugging App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
deb
debucsser
CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dj
deb.js
Minimalistic JavaScript library for debugging in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
