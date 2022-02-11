openbase logo
7 Best Vanilla JavaScript Debugging Libraries

@sentry/browser

Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation

vconsole

A lightweight, extendable front-end developer tool for mobile web page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rxjs-spy

A debugging library for RxJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

raven-js

Official Sentry SDKs for JavaScript. We're hiring https://grnh.se/ca81c1701us

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
169K
Last Commit
3d ago

jsbin

Collaborative JavaScript Debugging App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
debucsser

CSS debugging tool with an unpronounceable name

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
3yrs ago
deb.js

Minimalistic JavaScript library for debugging in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago