10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
flatpickr

lightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
574K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
keen-slider

The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
vanillajs-datepicker

A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@material-ui/pickers

Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
daterangepicker

JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
date-input-polyfill

Automatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@fullcalendar/list

Full-sized drag & drop event calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-calendars

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
simplepicker

Simple date and time picker in vanilla javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
5mos ago
datepickerx

Cool light visual date picker using native JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
8mos ago
ionic-calendar-date-picker

A calendar date picker component for Ionic 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
foopicker

JavaScript date picker plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6mos ago

@samhammer/cibulcalendar

A javascript date range picker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago