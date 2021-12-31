Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
flatpickr
lightweight, powerful javascript datetimepicker with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
574K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
1
Slow
ks
keen-slider
The touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
39.8K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
vd
vanillajs-datepicker
A vanilla JavaScript remake of bootstrap-datepicker for Bulma and other CSS frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@material-ui/pickers
Date & Time pickers, built with ❤️ for @material-ui/core
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
791K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
dat
daterangepicker
JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
dip
date-input-polyfill
Automatically adds datepickers to input[type=date] on IE, Firefox, and OS X Safari.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@fullcalendar/list
Full-sized drag & drop event calendar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-calendars
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
54.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sim
simplepicker
Simple date and time picker in vanilla javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
datepickerx
Cool light visual date picker using native JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
icd
ionic-calendar-date-picker
A calendar date picker component for Ionic 3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
foo
foopicker
JavaScript date picker plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@samhammer/cibulcalendar
A javascript date range picker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
