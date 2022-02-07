openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Date Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
date-fns

⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
33Easy to Use
22Performant
dayjs

⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
26Performant

ms

Tiny millisecond conversion utility

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
147M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
fecha

Lightweight and simple JS date formatting and parsing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

moment

Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46.3K
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78Great Documentation
75Easy to Use
46Performant
@date-io/moment

Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
676K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
timeago.js

🕗 ⌛ timeago.js is a tiny(2.0 kb) library used to format date with `*** time ago` statement.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
252K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
datejs

DateJS: Evolved. An updated, bug fixed, and actively maintained continuation of DateJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
@date-io/date-fns

Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
20d ago
date.js

Date() for humans

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
timezone-js

DEPRECATED: Timezone-enabled JavaScript Date object. Uses Olson zoneinfo files for timezone data.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
js-datepicker

Get a date with JavaScript! A datepicker with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
DatePicker

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit