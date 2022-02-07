Categories
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Date Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
date-fns
⏳ Modern JavaScript date utility library ⌛️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28K
Weekly Downloads
12.8M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
33
Easy to Use
22
Performant
day
dayjs
⏰ Day.js 2kB immutable date-time library alternative to Moment.js with the same modern API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.4M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
184
Top Feedback
33
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
26
Performant
ms
Tiny millisecond conversion utility
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
147M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
fec
fecha
Lightweight and simple JS date formatting and parsing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6M
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
moment
Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46.3K
Weekly Downloads
18.6M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
607
Top Feedback
78
Great Documentation
75
Easy to Use
46
Performant
mom
@date-io/moment
Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
676K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
tj
timeago.js
🕗 ⌛ timeago.js is a tiny(2.0 kb) library used to format date with `*** time ago` statement.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
252K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
dat
datejs
DateJS: Evolved. An updated, bug fixed, and actively maintained continuation of DateJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Poor Documentation
df
@date-io/date-fns
Abstraction over common javascript date management libraries
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
491
Weekly Downloads
946K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dj
date.js
Date() for humans
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
timezone-js
DEPRECATED: Timezone-enabled JavaScript Date object. Uses Olson zoneinfo files for timezone data.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jd
js-datepicker
Get a date with JavaScript! A datepicker with no dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
DatePicker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
