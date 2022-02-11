Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Data Visualization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
echarts
Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11
Great Documentation
11
Performant
9
Easy to Use
plotly.js
Open-source JavaScript charting library behind Plotly and Dash
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
mermaid
Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
3
Performant
d3
Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
743
Top Feedback
35
Great Documentation
33
Highly Customizable
30
Performant
vega
A visualization grammar.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@carbon/charts
📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
deck.gl
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
billboard.js
📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sprotty
A diagramming framework for the web
Save
(EPL-2.0 OR GPL-2.0 WITH Classpath-exception-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
dc
Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
pw
palladio-webcomponents
Web components for rendering visualizations created with the Palladio app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
viser
viser is a toolkit fit for data vis engineer. https://viserjs.gitee.io/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vega-lite
A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
g2
📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zingchart
A declarative, efficient, and simple JavaScript library for building responsive charts
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
textures
Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rj
rainbowvis.js
A JavaScript library for colour data visualization. Easily map numbers to a smooth-transitioning colour legend.
Save
EPL-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3plus
A javascript library that extends D3.js to enable fast and beautiful visualizations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pat
pathgl
JavaScript network-graph visualization library using regl and d3
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sem
semiotic
A redirect to the new site docs at nteract/semiotic
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
taucharts
D3 based data-focused charting library. Designed with passion. Flexible.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
666
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vizceral
WebGL visualization for displaying animated traffic graphs
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
leaflet-dvf
Leaflet Data Visualization Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dc
dc-core
DAO.Casino core library
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package