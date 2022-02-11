openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript Data Visualization Libraries

echarts

Apache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49.7K
Weekly Downloads
295K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use

plotly.js

Open-source JavaScript charting library behind Plotly and Dash

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.4K
Weekly Downloads
123K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

mermaid

Generation of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.5K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant

d3

Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
743
Top Feedback
35Great Documentation
33Highly Customizable
30Performant

vega

A visualization grammar.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.6K
Weekly Downloads
254K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@carbon/charts

📊 📈⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
29.8K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

deck.gl

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
66.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

billboard.js

📊 Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

sprotty

A diagramming framework for the web

(EPL-2.0 OR GPL-2.0 WITH Classpath-exception-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

dc

Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
palladio-webcomponents

Web components for rendering visualizations created with the Palladio app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

viser

viser is a toolkit fit for data vis engineer. https://viserjs.gitee.io/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vega-lite

A concise grammar of interactive graphics, built on Vega.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
249K
Last Commit
5d ago

g2

📊 A highly interactive data-driven visualization grammar for statistical charts.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
3d ago

zingchart

A declarative, efficient, and simple JavaScript library for building responsive charts

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
textures

Textures.js is a JavaScript library for creating SVG patterns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
21d ago
rainbowvis.js

A JavaScript library for colour data visualization. Easily map numbers to a smooth-transitioning colour legend.

EPL-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago

d3plus

A javascript library that extends D3.js to enable fast and beautiful visualizations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
303
Last Commit
1mo ago
pathgl

JavaScript network-graph visualization library using regl and d3

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
semiotic

A redirect to the new site docs at nteract/semiotic

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

taucharts

D3 based data-focused charting library. Designed with passion. Flexible.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
666
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vizceral

WebGL visualization for displaying animated traffic graphs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
196
Last Commit
3yrs ago

leaflet-dvf

Leaflet Data Visualization Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
682
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dc-core

DAO.Casino core library

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit