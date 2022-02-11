openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla JavaScript Data Validation Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

zod

zod

TypeScript-first schema validation with static type inference

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
499K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use