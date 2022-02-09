openbase logo
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS Libraries

postcss

Transforming styles with JS plugins

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
65.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
122
Top Feedback
17Highly Customizable
16Great Documentation
14Performant

stylelint

A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
3Performant

jss

JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

styled-jsx

Full CSS support for JSX without compromises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

emotion

👩‍🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable

polished

A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
goo

goober

🥜 goober, a less than 1KB 🎉 css-in-js alternative with a familiar API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
1Great Documentation

astroturf

An "artificial" CSS-in-JS for those that want it all.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ss

styled-system

Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

facepaint

Responsive style values for css-in-js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc

nano-css

Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago

aphrodite

Framework-agnostic CSS-in-JS with support for server-side rendering, browser prefixing, and minimum CSS generation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago

styletron

⚡ Toolkit for component-oriented styling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@frontmeans/style-producer

Produces and dynamically updates stylesheets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5d ago
td

torus-dom

Torus is an event-driven model-view UI framework for the web, focused on being tiny, efficient, and free of dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2d ago
cxs

cxs

Fast af css-in-js in under 1kb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
pic

picostyle

Ultra small CSS in JS library in 0.4 KB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
344
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

j2c

CSS in JS library, tiny yet featureful

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
csj

csjs

✨ Modular, scoped CSS with ES6

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
579
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sb

styled-by

Simple and powerful lib to handle styled props in your components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cssobj

Runtime CSS manager, Turn CSS into dynamic JS module, Stylesheet CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) in CSSOM, name space (local) class names

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
4yrs ago

bankai

🚉 - friendly web compiler

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yoc

yocss

> A zero-dependency, 1k CSS-in-JS library for purists.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
fur

@jongold/further

🦄🌈🍄 algebraic style composition for functional UIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
is

immutable-styles

A library for styling web interfaces with a focus on predictability and robustness. It uses immutability to remove side effects often tied to CSS, allowing UI bugs to be caught ahead of time!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cz

css-zero

Zero-runtime CSS-in-JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit