Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
postcss
Transforming styles with JS plugins
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
65.7M
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
122
Top Feedback
17
Highly Customizable
16
Great Documentation
14
Performant
stylelint
A mighty, modern linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions in your styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.2M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
3
Performant
jss
JSS is an authoring tool for CSS which uses JavaScript as a host language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
styled-jsx
Full CSS support for JSX without compromises
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
emotion
👩🎤 CSS-in-JS library designed for high performance style composition
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.5K
Weekly Downloads
663K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
18
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
11
Easy to Use
8
Highly Customizable
polished
A lightweight toolset for writing styles in JavaScript ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.9M
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Performant
goo
goober
🥜 goober, a less than 1KB 🎉 css-in-js alternative with a familiar API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
183K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Performant
2
Responsive Maintainers
1
Great Documentation
astroturf
An "artificial" CSS-in-JS for those that want it all.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ss
styled-system
Responsive, theme-based style props for building design systems with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
617K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
facepaint
Responsive style values for css-in-js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
558
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
nano-css
Distilled CSS-in-JS for gourmet developers
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
756K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aphrodite
Framework-agnostic CSS-in-JS with support for server-side rendering, browser prefixing, and minimum CSS generation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
styletron
⚡ Toolkit for component-oriented styling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@frontmeans/style-producer
Produces and dynamically updates stylesheets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
td
torus-dom
Torus is an event-driven model-view UI framework for the web, focused on being tiny, efficient, and free of dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cxs
cxs
Fast af css-in-js in under 1kb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pic
picostyle
Ultra small CSS in JS library in 0.4 KB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
344
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
j2c
CSS in JS library, tiny yet featureful
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csj
csjs
✨ Modular, scoped CSS with ES6
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
579
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sb
styled-by
Simple and powerful lib to handle styled props in your components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cssobj
Runtime CSS manager, Turn CSS into dynamic JS module, Stylesheet CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) in CSSOM, name space (local) class names
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bankai
🚉 - friendly web compiler
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yoc
yocss
> A zero-dependency, 1k CSS-in-JS library for purists.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fur
@jongold/further
🦄🌈🍄 algebraic style composition for functional UIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
is
immutable-styles
A library for styling web interfaces with a focus on predictability and robustness. It uses immutability to remove side effects often tied to CSS, allowing UI bugs to be caught ahead of time!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cz
css-zero
Zero-runtime CSS-in-JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package