10 Best Vanilla JavaScript CSS Framework Libraries

tailwindcss

A utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
509
Top Feedback
93Great Documentation
81Easy to Use
81Highly Customizable

bootstrap

The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile first projects on the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155K
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2,813
Top Feedback
133Easy to Use
130Great Documentation
80Highly Customizable

@patternfly/react-core

A set of React components for the PatternFly project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
556
Weekly Downloads
30.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

uikit

A lightweight and modular front-end framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
38
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant

carbon-components

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
125K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
bulma

Modern CSS framework based on Flexbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45.1K
Weekly Downloads
202K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
212
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
29Easy to Use
22Highly Customizable

fomantic-ui

Fomantic-UI is a community fork of Semantic-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
8Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
7Performant

axentix

Axentix is a framework mixing fully customizable components & utility-first classes, leaving the design choice to the developer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

charts.css

Open source CSS framework for data visualization.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sysacss

Free And Open Source Responsive Modern CSS Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
materialize-css

Materialize, a CSS Framework based on Material Design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38.7K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
176
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Hard to Use
selekkt-skelet

Skelet.css a contemporary CSS framework. The basics to get started.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

semantic-ui-css

CSS Only distribution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
438
Weekly Downloads
121K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
10
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Performant
4Responsive Maintainers
spectre.css

Spectre.css - A Lightweight, Responsive and Modern CSS Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

fomantic-ui-css

CSS only distribution of Fomantic UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

bf-solid

This repo will collect all basic BuzzFeed styling CSS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bubblegum-css

Bubblegum is a classless CSS framework, this is more than a simple framework, this is a simple, flexible and intuitive modern framework, fast to install, easy to use, and customizable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

muicss

Lightweight CSS framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
cleanify-design

HTML, CSS & JS personal framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@patternfly/patternfly

This repo contains core (HTML/CSS) implementation for PatternFly. Issues related to CSS/HTML and layout should be filed here.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
436
Weekly Downloads
20.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
wizardcss

🎃 A Simple, 🎉 Minimalistic, 🧙‍♀️ Zero Dependency 🌈 CSS Framework with 🧞‍♂️ animations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback